Summerville man sentenced to life in prison for sexual abuse against teens

A North Georgia man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of acts of sexual abuse against two teens.

Last week, a jury convicted 36-year-old Summerville resident Christopher Mark Tidmore of multiple charges.

What we know:

While prosecutors released more details about the case, FOX 5 is not sharing information to protect the victims' identities.

Authorities say their case began when one of the underage victims disclosed that Tidmore had committed sexual abuse against her and their other victim.

During their investigation, detectives reportedly found multiple recordings and images of the abuse on Tidmore's cell phone.

When asked whether he had engaged in sexual activity with any minors, officials say he casually admitted to the crime.

What they're saying:

"Evil walks among us every day. The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist — but this case proved otherwise. This monster stole the innocence of children,

and Detective Josh Strauss hunted him down, pulled evil into the light, and made sure he will spend the majority of his days behind iron bars," District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller said.

What's next:

After pleading guilty to aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation, statutory rape, several counts of sexual exploitation of children, and other charges, Tidmore was sentenced to life with 38 years to be served without the possibility of parole.