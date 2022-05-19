Summerset Marine fire, explosion in Eagle: 6 injured, 1 seriously

A five-alarm fire and explosion burned Thursday, May 19 at a marine construction company in Eagle. It happened at Summerset Marine Construction.

About 100 firefighters responded to the scene after the explosion and fire was reported to dispatchers about 7:30 a.m., said Western Fire District Assistant Chief Matt Haerter. Help came from as far away as Washington, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties.

Six people were injured – three civilians and three firefighters. One civilian was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The four other injured individuals were treated on scene.

"Firefighters were never able to go inside the building. There was significant structural collapse prior to firefighter arrival due to what occurred inside. What occurred inside is still under investigation," said Asst. Chief Matt Haerter.

There were 24 people inside the building at the time of the fire and explosion. They have all been accounted for.

About 30 tanker trucks were bringing water to the scene because of a lack of fire hydrants in the area.

Video and pictures showed a massive black cloud of smoke billowing from the building.

Explosion at Summerset Marine in Eagle

With diesel and liquid petroleum inside the burning building, multiple explosions continued for about 30 minutes after firefighters arrived, officials said.

Officials advised those living within a mile of the factory to keep their windows closed due to the smoke that was still being generated from the fire.

About 275 students at Eagle Elementary School, about a quarter-mile from Summerset Marine, were evacuated and sent to the middle-high school building in Palmyra, said Palmyra-Eagle Area School District Superintendent Todd Gray.

Gray said the principal told him there was some shaking at the elementary school when the explosion occurred shortly before 8 a.m.

The company makes piers and docks, with a 24,000-square-foot facility in Eagle that includes a showroom, office, factory and warehouse, according to its website.

Associated Press contributed to this report.