Summer NASCAR races return to Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON, Ga. - NASCAR fans agree: one big race a year at Atlanta Motor Speedway just isn’t enough! So, for the second time this year, the sport’s biggest stars will take over the track in Hampton for a weekend of full-throttle action.

The Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway Sunday at 3 p.m., featuring the top drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series. It’s the culmination of a busy week at the newly repaved Hampton track, including Legends and Badolero racing and Speedway Children’s Charities Laps for Charity on Friday and the Alsco Uniforms 250 (featuring the up-and-coming stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series) on Saturday. 

You’ll remember that last year’s Quaker State 400 was NASCAR’s first July race at AMS in nearly 50 years, and was also the first event to feature full capacity grandstands since the start of the pandemic. Kurt Busch won last year’s race, his third Quaker State 400 victory. 

Checking out the fun at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Don't worry about the noise you hear coming out of Henry County this weekend. That's just the sound of NASCAR returning to Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Tickets for Sunday’s race range from $39 to $109 for adults, and are just $10 for children ages 12 and under. For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a sneak peek at the weekend action from Atlanta Motor Speedway.