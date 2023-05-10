Summer concert tickets in Atlanta now available for $25 thanks to Live Nation

article

Want to see a concert for just $25 this summer?

Live Nation's annual Concert Week promotion kicked off Wednesday. Tickets are available for thousands of musical acts at various venues across the U.S.

The $25 promotion lasts until May 16. However, you will want to move fast and purchase tickets for the shows you want to see since the tickets tend to go fast.The $25 promotion lasts until May 16. However, you will want to move fast and purchase tickets for the shows you want to see since the tickets tend to go fast.

Some of the performers expected in Atlanta are Kenny Loggins on May 13 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre; Hunter Hays on May 16 at Buckhead Theatre; Rival Sons at the Tabernacle on May 17; Duran Furan on June 15 at State Farm Arena; Bryan Adams on June 18 at Gas South Arena; Barenaked Ladies on June 30 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre; Matchbox Twenty on July 2 at Lakewood Amphitheatre; Alicia Keys on July 3 at State Farm Arena; LL Cool J on July 4 at State Farm Arena; Boy George & Culture Club on July 18 at Chastain Park; Michael Franti & Spearhead on July 19 at Tabernackle; Goo Goo Dolls on July 30 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre; Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort & More on Aug. 9 at Lakewood Amphitheatre; Lionel Richie on Aug. 22 at State Farm Arena; Tegan and Sara at the Tabernacle on Oct. 2; and Wizkid at State Farm Arena on Nov. 28.

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Sales end at 11:49 p.m. or while supplies last.

Click here to see everyone that is performing.

P.S. We aren't kidding about some shows selling out quickly. Some of the bigger names like Alicia Keys and LL Cool J are already sold out, according to Live Nation. However, other tickets are still available and Live Nation has released additional tickets to some shows in the past.