Summer Camp Week: MODA’s Design Camp 2025

The Brief For our third day of Summer Camp Week, we stopped by the Georgia Tech campus to check out MODA's Design Camp. MODA – which stands for Museum of Design Atlanta – is the region's only museum dedicated to the study and celebration of design. MODA's annual summer camps encourage young people to take design concepts (ranging from architecture to graphic design and beyond) and apply them to real-world issues.



They say everything old is new again — and that’s definitely true at a series of unique summer camps hosted by Museum of Design Atlanta this week.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time with the incredibly talented future leaders taking part in MODA's Design Camp 2025, happening at the Hinman Building on the Georgia Tech campus. MODA, of course, is the region’s only museum dedicated to the study and celebration of design — and the summer camps encourage young people to take design concepts (ranging from architecture to graphic design and beyond) and apply them to real-world issues. This week’s camps are specifically based around the idea of reusing and repurposing, challenging youth to create exciting new spaces from existing structures.

This week’s camps are divided by age group; "LEGO Adventures: Reinvent and Rebuild" is aimed at kids ages 6 to 9 years old, "City Lab: Back to the Future" is for campers 10 to 13 years old, and "Design ATL: Old Made New" is open to youth from 14 to 18 years old.

If the idea of taking old factories, schools, warehouses, and other buildings and transforming them into vibrant new office buildings, residences, and more sounds cool — just wait until you see it in action! Click the video player in this article to check out our morning on the Georgia Tech campus, "camping out" with MODA!