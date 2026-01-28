Study: Atlanta stadium ranks fifth for World Cup safety risk measure

article

With the FIFA World Cup approaching, safety concerns are rising alongside excitement and a new analysis is raising questions about host-city crime.

What they're saying:

A report by SeatPick ranked Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the fifth most dangerous World Cup stadium in the U.S., based on violent crime rates, the script said.

The analysis said Atlanta reported more than 3,500 violent crimes, or 692 per 100,000 people.

For context, the report said the most dangerous stadium is Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, with more than 1,500 violent crimes per 100,000 people, while the safest is MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which will host the World Cup final.

What we know:

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is expected to host eight matches, including a semifinal showdown.