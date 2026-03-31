Give me a break! Does Stuckey's know something about the KitKat heist?

The Brief Georgia-based Stuckey’s posted about the theft of 12 tons of KitKat bars. The company jokingly announced a limited-edition KitKat-flavored pecan log roll on Facebook. Over 400,000 chocolate bars were stolen while traveling between Italy and Poland.



A Georgia-based company might know a little more than it's telling us when it comes to the recent theft of 12 tons of KitKat bars in Europe.

What they're saying:

Stuckey’s, one of the mainstays of roadside Americana, posted a statement to its Facebook page on Tuesday under the caption "On a completely unrelated note..."

"We would like to acknowledge the recent situation involving missing KitKat bars. Our thoughts are with all impacted parties, and we trust the matter will be resolved swiftly—with both justice and chocolate restored.

"On an unrelated note, Stuckey’s is proud to announce the launch of our new limited-edition KitKat-flavored pecan log roll."

The backstory:

The post is referring to the 413,793 KitKat bars that were stolen while in transit from a production facility in Italy to Poland. Nestlé believes the chocolate-covered waffle treats could soon be hitting the black market across Europe.

Big picture view:

Of course, the official Stuckey’s website does not advertise such a treat, that would be nuts, much like the famous pecan logs they sell.

Dig deeper:

Stuckey’s was founded in 1937 by W.S. "Sylvester" Stuckey, Sr. after taking out a $35 loan. It grew into a recognizable roadside brand, boasting more than 350 stores in the 1960s and 1970s. The popular road trip stops are instantly recognizable by the sloped teal blue roofs, which signaled coffee, treats, souvenirs, and clean restrooms.

After a period of decline, Ethel "Stephanie" Stuckey, granddaughter of the founder, took over the company. It recently moved its headquarters and its pecan log production back to Georgia.

There are about 65 licensed locations and their famous treats can be found in more than 5,000 retail locations.