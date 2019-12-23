Strong storms leaves thousands of Georgians without power, roads flooded

Thousands of people in metro Atlanta are without power Monday morning after a series of high winds and heavy rain ripped through the area.

Georgia Power estimated over 6,000 people were affected by power outages throughout the state, with the majority of the outages in north Georgia.

In Atlanta, 800 customers were without power after a tree toppled power lines near Emory University.

Just before 4 a.m., the tree fell across Emory Road close to the intersection of Briarcliff Road.

The storm knocked over a tree on Atlanta's Briarcliff Road, blocking the major road for an hour.

DeKalb County firefighters shut down a portion of Briarcliff for about an hour as Georgia Power crews worked to restore electricity.

Thankfully, the weather isn't supposed to last. FOX 5 meteorologist Jeff Hill predicts the storms will end later Monday night with the rest of the week being sunny and mild.

