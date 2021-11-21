Street altercation leads to deadly NW Atlanta shooting, police say

article

Atlanta police said an argument in a street led to a deadly shooting on Saturday afternoon.

Police went at about 3:45 p.m. to the scene at 2694 Hood Avenue.

Police tried to perform CPR on an injured 41-year-old man before he was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died. Police said he suffered at least one gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation indicates the man may have been involved in a physical fight, police said.

"At this point, we are in the preliminary stages of the investigation," Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said at the scene. "We are working very methodically trying to process the scene."

Police did not release information pertaining to the suspect.

