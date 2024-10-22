Stranger Things star cuddles with pups from Lifeline Animal Project

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Gaten Matarazzo and Zander

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo couldn't resist an invitation to snuggle with puppies at an event in metro Atlanta over the weekend. Especially after hearing the tragic story of what happened to a pup named Zander.

Employees at the shelter say Zander was abandoned at a dump, covered in Vicks vapor rub. The puppy was found suffering from a prolapsed rectum, worms and a skin infection.

He had to have corrective rectal surgery.

For now, he's in recovery. But when he's feeling up to it, he'll be off to Florida with Jet Wag Rescue to find his forever, loving home.

