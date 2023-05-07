'Stranger Things' filming in Georgia impacted by writers' strike

article

The final season of Stranger Things, which is filmed mostly in Georgia, will be delayed because of the writers strike, according to co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer.

The delay was announced Saturday on the show's official Twitter account.

Work began on the fifth and final season in August 2022, according to Variety.com.

Thousands of screenwriters are currently on strike after 6 weeks of failed negotiations for a new film and scripted TV contract.

Other Netflix series that are facing delays include "Big Mouth" and "Cobra Kai," which began filming its sixth season in Georgia in late April.

Writers are asking for higher pay, greater protections, and major overhaul in compensation for streaming residuals.

The contract between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMTP) expired at midnight May 2.

The last writer's strike started in November 2007 and last 100 days. The strike resulted in the loss of billions of dollars.

The current strike has already impacted the production of daily late-night shows, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Weekly shows like HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver have also been sidelines.

Saturday Night Live wrapped its season early and the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards will now be taped instead of live.

The writers strike could be devastating for the state of Georgia. More than 400 movies, television shows and commercials were filmed in Georgia last year.

RELATED: Atlanta studio already feeling pain from possible Hollywood writers' strike

According to the Georgia Film Commission, there are 34 current film and TV projects being filmed in Georgia.

Reality TV shows like Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Mama June are less likely to be affected because they are not scripted.