Storm may have sparked Atlanta church fire

A fire at a northwest Atlanta church may have been sparked by lightning.

Firefighters got the call around 6 p.m. Tuesday. They responded to the Trinity Presbyterian Church located at 3003 Howell Mill Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire in the attic. They were able to quickly put it out.

Firefighters responded to a fire in the attic of a church in northwest Atlanta on July 19, 2022. (FOX 5)

The FOX 5 Storm Team confirmed a thunderstorm was passing through the area at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No one was injured.