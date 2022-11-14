Turkey giveaway anticipated in Stonecrest

Amid shortages, inflated prices and food deserts in some areas, turkey could be one less thing for Stonecrest residents to worry about this upcoming holiday. The city announced plans to distribute more than 140 turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving on Nov. 19.

On that Saturday from noon until 2 p.m., turkeys and food baskets are expected to be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

This is the third annual Thanksgiving giveaway held by the City of Stonecrest in partnership with Cariblanta Sports & Cultural Club, Ousley United Methodist Church, and First African Community Food Pantry.

"Stonecrest is honored to, once again, work with our community partners to continue this time-honored tradition," said Mayor Jazzmin Cobble. "Access to affordable and healthy food options is a right, not a privilege, that should be provided to all individuals. As we gather with family and friends this holiday season to reflect and share in gratitude, City officials and staff remain focused on fighting food insecurities and providing nutritious meals that uplift our community."

The turkeys will be distributed at Ousley United Methodist Church located at 3261 Panola Road