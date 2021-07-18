Stone Mountain woman celebrates 97th birthday

article

A Stone Mountain woman celebrated a milestone birthday on Saturday.

Corene Treadwell, described by her daughter as a "phenomenal woman," celebrated her 97th birthday at her home surrounded by family and with an array of decorations in her yard.

Corene grew up in Birmingham, Alabama, according to her daughter.

She moved to Stone Mountain to be closer to her six children as well as her grandchildren.

She was married for 55 years before her husband died.

She gets up every day, her daughter said, before getting dressed and making coffee.

