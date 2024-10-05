Deadly triple shooting under investigation at Stone Mountain gas station

article

DeKalb County police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead.

Officers arrived to the scene of a Chevron gas station parking lot located in the 1200 block of Panola Road Saturday evening. That's where they found a man dead with several gunshot wounds.

They also found a 22-year-old man with a wound to his leg and a 30-year-old woman who had been shot in her torso.

Both surviving victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Chevron gas station located at 1241 Panola Road in Stone Mountain on October 5, 2024.

The deceased victim has not yet been identified.

Through a preliminary investigation, officers pieced together that this was a drive-by shooting. There has been no word yet of any suspects or any arrests.