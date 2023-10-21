Pipe dreams come true at Stone Mountain Highland Games and Scottish Festival

This weekend, a sea of enthusiastic attendees flocked to Stone Mountain Park for a peek into the vibrant world of Scottish culture. The 51st edition of the Stone Mountain Highland Games and Scottish Festival pulled in thousands of visitors.

Saturday boasted Scottish athletics, dancers, an array of Scottish cuisine, and even drumming and piping competitions.

The Atlanta Pipe Band emerged as the star of the show. Both their Grade Three and Grade Four bands clinched victory in their respective competitions. To top it off, they were bestowed with the prestigious title of "Band of the Games."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 51st edition of the Stone Mountain Highland Games and Scottish Festival (Credit: Joyce Lupiani)

For those who missed out on Saturday's festivities, the celebration continues Sunday at Stone Mountain Park.

Gates open at 9 a.m.