Stone Mountain Park celebrates 24th annual Native American Festival & Pow Wow

Image 1 of 13 ▼ The 24th annual Native American Festival & Pow Wow at Stone Mountain Park, where tribes from across the U.S. and Central America gathered to celebrate heritage and culture on Nov. 2, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief Stone Mountain Park hosted its 24th annual Native American Festival & Pow Wow, Georgia’s largest event of its kind. The four-day festival featured intertribal dance competitions, cultural demonstrations, and an artists’ marketplace with hand-crafted works. Recognized as a Southeast Tourism Society Top 20 Event, it highlighted Native traditions through music, storytelling, and education.



Stone Mountain Park wrapped up its 24th annual Native American Festival & Pow Wow, a four-day event that brought together tribes from across the U.S. and Central America in what organizers called the largest gathering of its kind in Georgia.

What we know:

The festival, which ran from Oct. 30 through Nov. 2, was recognized by the Southeast Tourism Society as a Top 20 Event and showcased Native American traditions through dance, music, storytelling, and cultural demonstrations.

Visitors experienced intertribal dance and drum competitions, where performers celebrated the central role of dance in Native culture. Families explored encampments featuring traditional tipis and native dwellings, while artisans demonstrated flint knapping, bow making, fire starting, open-fire cooking, and pottery.

An artists’ marketplace featured one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted pieces from Native and Native-inspired artists. Shoppers browsed jewelry, pottery, and artwork as creators demonstrated their techniques throughout the weekend.

Held at the park’s Historic Square, the festival also included educational exhibits, wildlife presentations, and cooking demonstrations designed to immerse guests in Native history and culture.

Dig deeper:

Stone Mountain Park, located 15 miles east of downtown Atlanta, has been recognized in Frommer’s "500 Places to Visit with Your Kids Before They Grow Up" and named one of "35 Natural Wonders in Georgia You Must See Before You Die" by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

What you can do:

For more information, visit stonemountainpark.com or follow the park on Facebook and Instagram for future event updates.