Stone Mountain neighbor says sinkhole has been growing for weeks

article

Every time it rains, residents along Club Vista Point in Stone Mountain hold their breath. A sinkhole that developed behind a storm drain is getting bigger and bigger, and now they feel their county is failing to act.

On Jan. 16, the sinkhole formed causing a water line break as the meter separated from its supply line.

The sinkhole also holds utility boxes from a few major telecommunications holding companies. One neighbor said the hole was partially filled that day by Watershed Management, but that workers expressed they would not finish the job until the companies could remove their equipment.

Between Jan. 16 and Feb. 2, that neighbor said no one showed up, so he called one of the companies, AT&T, himself.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Neighbors say the sinkhole formed Jan. 16 and has not been repaired since. From: FOX 5 Atlanta

'They came out and they said they didn't have anything in the sinkhole," concerned neighbor John Headen said. "There was some BellSouth equipment in there, and they basically said we had Comcast equipment in the sinkhole. Comcast came out and said. 'Yep we do. We'll coordinate with the county and get it all removed'. After a week, I contacted the county to find out the status … After another week, I did an email."

Headen believes he has been getting the run-around.

"My concern is that I'm not being informed of what's going on," Headen said. "My neighbor experiences the same thing. She'll call the numbers that I've given her, leave a voice message and no one returns her call."

On Feb. 2, neighbors reported another water line break as the meter separated from the supply line again, sinking further into the hole.

Neighbors say the sinkhole formed Jan. 16 and has not been repaired since. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"A kid could fall in here," Headen said. "What I really want is for them to come out and fix the problem. If it's going to take a while, keep me informed."

Headen said he was able to make contact with his county commissioner to try and move the process along.

As of Feb. 21, the sinkhole was still there.