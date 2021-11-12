Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County
3
Freeze Warning
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Frost Advisory
from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Upson County

Stolen car with baby inside crashes into power pole in Northern California

Published 
Updated 10:16AM
California
Associated Press

AUBURN, Calif. - A stolen car with a baby inside crashed into a power pole Thursday morning in Northern California but the infant wasn’t seriously hurt and two women were arrested, authorities said.

The car with the 7-month-old inside was stolen in Auburn as the baby’s parents were dropping off another child at a daycare center, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

The parents left the baby in the car for "just a moment" but it was long enough for the women to steal it, sheriff’s Lt. Nelson Resendes told the Sacramento Bee.

It wasn’t clear whether the women knew the infant was in the back of the car, he said.

Sheriff’s deputies and the California Highway Patrol were searching for the stolen car when it crashed into a power pole near Newcastle, authorities said.

The passenger was detained and the driver fled into some woods but was arrested a short time later.

The women and the baby were taken to a hospital for examination but didn’t receive any serious injuries, Resendes said.

"The baby’s fine," he said. "Good ending."

Meanwhile, in the Bay Area, a blonde 30-something woman in Pittsburg asked man for a cigarette in front of  to the La Pinata restaurant on Bliss Avenue Thursday about 6 p.m. and jumped in his SUV, driving off with his SUV and 1-year-old daughter inside.

The SUV and girl were found about 90 minutes later.

The woman is still outstanding.

KTVU contributed to this report. 

Amber Alert deactivated after child found safe, woman who stole vehicle sought

An Amber Alert issued by California Highway Patrol was deactivated when the child was found safe. Pittsburg police Thursday evening said the child was missing for about three hours after a woman drove off in a stolen Chevy Tahoe while the 1-year-old was secured inside.