Stolen car leads to arrest of man and woman at Clayton County movie theater

article

A man and woman were arrested by Clayton County Sheriff's Office's elite COBRA Unit on Saturday after reportedly driving a stolen car to a movie theater.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the unit was on patrol during "Operation Grand Theft Auto" and spotted a stolen 202 Kia Altima in a parking lot.

The unit surrounded the area to conduct surveillance from a distance and waited approximately two hours for the man and woman to come out of the theater.

After observing the man and woman enter the vehicle and start the engine, the unit moved in. A gun was located during the vehicle during the arrest.

The suspects were identified as Jayden Anderson and Camille Pledger who are both now inmates at the Clayton County Jail.

