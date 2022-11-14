Two killed in Stockbridge house fire, one injured

A house fire consumed two people Monday morning, a third victim is recovering in the hospital according to officials.

Around 6:30 a.m., the Stockbridge police and Henry County Fire Department responded to a fire on Mimosa Drive.

Officials said they found two people dead on the property and were able to rescue a third person.

That victim was set to Grady Memorial Hospital's Burn Unit.

The police are choosing to withhold the names of the victims until their family members have been notified.

The cause of that fire is still under investigation.