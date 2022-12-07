Several states are raising minimum wage in 2023, Georgia is not one of them

While several states across the country are raising their minimum hourly wage come the start of the new year, you won't find Georgia on that list. In fact, the Peach State has one of the lowest basic minimum wages.

Come Jan. 1, 2023, four states in the country will have minimum hourly wages above $15 — the number advocates say is needed in today’s economy to make a living wage. Some are adjusting for inflation, such as in Minnesota and Nebraska, while others have built-in increases to make their way up to $15 an hour.

Twenty-five states are raising their minimum hourly wage, with the majority taking effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

Meanwhile, Georgia's minimum wage is $5.15 per hour, according to the state's Department of Labor. However, with some limited exceptions, the federal minimum wage rate of $7.25 applies. Nineteen other states carry the federal minimum wage, with varying standard pay much lower than that for tipped workers.

President Joe Biden has called for the federal minimum wage to be raised to $15; it is currently at $7.25 and hasn’t changed since 2009.

FOX TV Stations contributed to this report.