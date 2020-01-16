State searching for Burke County arsonist

article

State fire investigators are offering a $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of an arsonist in Burke County.

The fire happened around 8:30 a.m. on Monday at a double-wide mobile home located 9990 Highway 305 in Keysville, Georgia. The Georiga Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office said their fire investigator determined the blaze was intentionally set.

“The 1,836 square-foot mobile home suffered extensive interior damages. No one was living in the residence at the time,” said Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “Thankfully, Burke County emergency officials were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it consumed the entire residence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgia Fire Investigations Unit at 1‐800‐282‐5804. Tipsters can remain anonymous.