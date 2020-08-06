State Ethics Commission fines Fulton District Attorney Paul Howard $6,500

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard has agreed to pay a $6,500 state ethics fine for failing to disclose his role as a CEO for two non-profits.

One of those non-profits paid Howard at least $140,000 in city grant money.

The fine comes just days before Howard's battle to keep his job in a re-election runoff.

By unanimous vote, the state Ethics Commission accepted a consent agreement that found Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard violated campaign finance laws.

"We are glad to get that resolved," said Ethics Commission chairman Jake Evans.

Paul Howard, who is fighting for his political life, failed to report at least $140,000 he received from a juvenile crime prevention non-profit he ran while serving as district attorney.

Advertisement

"He was taking on payments from nonprofits that he wasn't reporting; he was obligated to report those. There could be a far bigger issue, he was sitting in a role as a DA and taking compensation from an outside source," said Evans.

With the campaign finance violations behind him, Howard now faces potential criminal charges for the same allegations.

Earlier, the I-Team reported the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating how it was the city of Atlanta grant money that was given to the nonprofit controlled by Howard.

The majority of the money ended up as a salary supplement for the long-time district attorney.

"I do know that there are other potential investigations and other issues that may be looked into," said Evans.

The I-Team earlier reported how the GBI is investigating whether Howard's office issued grand jury subpoenas in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks when there was no Grand Jury in session.

"That request has been sent through the chain of command to agents working that part of the investigation, they are aware of it," said GBI Director Vic Reynolds

Howard has always contended he did nothing wrong

Former Mayoral candidate Mayor Norwood also reached a consent agreement with the commission about her mishandling of campaign contributions. The commission fined her $27,000 for accepting excessive campaign donations.

"As far as Ms. Norwood she may want to put this behind her, and maybe politics behind her. I don't know," said Evans.

Atlanta City Councilman Michael Bond, claiming hardship, also reached what the staff called a gentleman’s agreement, to give him more time to pay off an earlier $39,000 fine.