Stars talk new Prime Video game show 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?'

Imagine this: you’re sitting in a classroom full of celebrities, being tested on elementary school-level knowledge. Oh, and there’s a $100,000 prize on the line for getting the answers right.

Sounds stressful, right? Well, turns out it’s also a hilariously good time.

The new Prime Video game show "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" begins streaming today, and features Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as host. In each game, an adult contestant must answer a list of questions from elementary school curriculum — and must also rely on a "classroom" full of celebrities for help in getting the answers correct.

Those celebrity "students" include comedians Nicole Byer, Ron Funches, and Natasha Leggero, and podcaster Sophia Stallone. We recently caught up with the quartet, getting the scoop on subjects including football stars, massage chairs, and arcade games! Click the video player in this article to check it out!