Stars talk Metro Atlanta-lensed “Secret Headquarters”

If something about the new Paramount+ action-comedy Secret Headquarters looks a little familiar, there’s a good reason.

The secret headquarters of the title…is actually located here in Metro Atlanta.

Stars Owen Wilson, Jesse Williams, Michael Peña, and more shot the movie here in Georgia last summer, and say they got plenty of time to enjoy their temporary home.

"There are so many great neighborhoods, and there’s a lot of Peachtree Streets, of course," laughs Wilson. "But Piedmont Park and the BeltLine, I love that area."

Peña agrees: "We were thinking, ‘Should we get a little house here?’ Because we were right by the BeltLine…in Cabbagetown, and we would just walk to either get some ice cream or to restaurants or whatever. It’s a fantastic walk."

Of course, filming a movie in Atlanta in the summer means dealing with our famous soaring temperatures.

"It was humid, and it was hot. No question about that," says Williams. "We were in this big, abandoned mall, where I think they also shot ‘Stranger Things,’ and it was abandoned. Left for dead. And air conditioning was not always abundant there. So, it was an authentic experience."

That mall, of course, is Gwinnett Place Mall, where several scenes were filmed.

Secret Headquarters is streaming now on Paramount+ — click the video player in this article to see more interviews with the stars!

