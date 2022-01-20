Stars talk Georgia-filmed series “Single Drunk Female”

The holidays may have come and gone, but cable network Freeform is still in the gift-giving mode, premiering its new comedy series "Single Drunk Female" with back-to-back episodes tonight.

"Single Drunk Female" stars Sofia Black-D’Elia (previously seen on the FOX comedy "The Mick") as Samantha, a young alcoholic forced to move back home with her mother, played by legendary film and television star Ally Sheedy ("The Breakfast Club"). Of course, moving back home means having to deal with all the issues that caused Samantha to drink in the first place — issues she must confront while struggling to clean up her life and become the person she wants to be.

Although the show takes place outside of Boston, it was filmed here in metro Atlanta - an experience the cast and creative team say was wonderful thanks to the professional crews here and the welcoming atmosphere.

After tonight’s double-episode premiere of on Freeform (starting at 10 p.m.), new episodes will air at 10:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Episodes will also be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

We recently scored the chance to virtually sit down with "Single Drunk Female" stars Sofia Black-D’Elia and Ally Sheedy, along with show creator Simone Finch and fellow executive producers Jenni Konner and Daisy Gardner. Click the video player in this article to check out our interviews.

