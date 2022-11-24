Stars talk Georgia-filmed Korean War epic 'Devotion'

An incredible true story of bravery and brotherhood during the Korean War is playing out on big screens across the country this Thanksgiving, shining a spotlight on the legacy of the first Black aviator in Navy history.

Devotion opened in theaters nationwide Nov. 23rd, and stars Jonathan Majors as Jesse Brown and Glen Powell as Tom Hudner, both real-life United States Navy fighter pilots who developed a close friendship while serving during the Korean War.

The film is based on the 2017 book "Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice" by Adam Makos and was directed by JD Dillard, who told FOX 5 of his personal connection to the material: Dillard’s father was also Naval pilot and flew for the Blue Angels.

"Devotion" also stars Thomas Sadoski and Joe Jonas, who plays fighter pilot Marty Goode and also composed a song for the film called "Not Alone," for which he collaborated with singer Khalid. Jonas says he hadn’t expected to write any music for the film, but that immersing himself in the story during filming helped inspire the song’s message.

Thanks to the production assistance of Sony Pictures, we had the chance to sit down with director Dillard and stars Majors, Jonas, and Sadoski to talk more about the making of the movie and the experience of filming much of it in Savannah. Click the video player in this article to watch our interviews, and click here for more information on "Devotion."