Stars talk Apple TV+ whodunit 'The Afterparty'

Move over, Sherlock Holmes — there’s a new detective on the crime scene. And with a long list of suspects and motives, solving this murder is going to take someone who knows how to get people to spill their deepest secrets.

Emmy and Grammy Award-winning actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish takes on the role of Detective Danner in the new Apple TV+ series "The Afterparty," premiering Friday, Jan. 28.

Executive produced by Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, the series hinges on the murder of a pop star (played by Dave Franco) at a party following a high school reunion. Turns out, a lot of his high school classmates had a motive for the murder, something Danner learns as she interviews each one episode-by-episode. Those classmates, by the way, are played by a powerhouse cast including Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, and Jamie Demetriou — so you know there will be plenty of comedy mixed in with the mystery.

In an unusual twist, each episode also incorporates a different genre of filmmaking, matching the viewpoint of the character being interviewed by Danner. We don’t want to give too much away, but fans of romantic comedies and action hits will find a lot to like about the show’s first few episodes.

The first three episodes of "The Afterparty" will be available to steam on Apple TV+ on Friday, Jan. 28, with new episodes following every Friday. For more information on "The Afterparty," click here — and click the video player in this article to check out our recent interviews with the stars of the show!

