Stars take on triple duty in new film 'Kinds of Kindness'

Fresh off the success of his Oscar-winning film "Poor Things," acclaimed writer and director Yogos Lanthimos is back with another daringly original — and nearly impossible to describe — dark comedy.

"Kinds of Kindness" is an anthology film headlined by an ensemble cast including Emma Stone (who took home one of the four Academy Awards won by "Poor Things"), Jesse Plemons (who already won Best Actor at this year’s Cannes Film Festival), Willem Dafoe, and Margaret Qualley. Billed as "a triptych fable," the film is divided into three sections: "The Death of R.M.F.," "R.M.F. is Flying," and "R.M.F. Eats a Sandwich." The stars portray different characters in each section, resulting in a strange overlap between the trio of seemingly very different tales.

"Kinds of Kindness" marks the third collaboration between Lanthimos and Stone, following "Poor Things" and "The Favorite." We asked the actress about her working relationship with the director during an interview last year.

"Because we are such a great friends, as well as we love working together, it’s just a really beautiful thing to be able to trust the process and try things and experiment with things and know that he’s going to help me shape and shade, always," she told FOX 5 Atlanta.

We recently caught up with "Kinds of Kindness" stars Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe to get their thoughts on the new film, which earned an extended ovation at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Click the video player in this article to check out our interviews — and click here to find out where "Kinds of Kindness" is showing in theaters.