The Brief The twisted dark comedy "I Don't Understand You" opens exclusively in theaters Friday. The film stars Nick Kroll and Andrew Rannells as a couple on a nightmarish vacation in Italy. Speaking of being covered in mud during filming, Kroll says: "Let me tell you, Atlanta, it was not my favorite couple days!"



"You look like a gorgeous floating head in a jungle of positivity."

No, this is not a line from the dark comedy "I Don’t Understand You." This is something actor and comedian Nick Kroll said during our interview about the new film, thanks to an unintentional and ridiculous wardrobe coordination that definitely didn’t go unnoticed.

"I Don’t Understand You" opens in theaters on Friday, and stars Kroll and Andrew Rannells as a couple on vacation in Italy. After a romantic beginning, the trip begins to go wrong … very wrong. We won’t spoil anything, but there’s plenty of mud and plenty of blood. And of the two, Kroll says he’d rather be covered in blood.

"Oh, covered in mud is so much worse," he says. "I was in mud for a couple days, and let me tell you, Atlanta, it was not my favorite couple days!"

Meanwhile, co-star Morgan Spector — known to television audiences from his work in the hit series "The Gilded Age" — was busy trying to bond with some cuddly castmates.

"They brought in goats, and I was really looking forward to it; I was so excited to meet baby goats," the actor said. "But the baby goats were, like, ‘We hate you, we don’t want anything to do with you, we want to get away.’ And I felt bad. I felt I was not in harmony with the animals."

