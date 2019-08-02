Starbucks is giving out free Nitro Cold Brew coffee Friday

It’s no secret that Starbucks’ Nitro Cold Brew is one of the chain’s most popular drinks. Despite its popularity, however, the drink was not available everywhere.

Last year, Starbucks announced that the Nitro Cold Brew would be served at “100 percent of company-operated locations” by the end of 2019. The nitrogen-infused cold brew is served from an installed tap behind the counter.

Now, the company is celebrating the “near-nationwide availability” of Nitro Cold Brew with free Nitro Cold Brew shots on Friday, Aug. 2.

The freebie will be a 3.5 oz serving of the nitrogen-infused cold brew, just enough for you to get a taste of the popular drink. Customers are not required to buy anything in order to receive the free sample.

The giveaway is Starbucks’ attempt to share the taste of Nitro Cold Brew, since it is new to several locations and its availability has expanded nationally over the last year.

The company currently has Nitro Cold Brew served from taps in 80 percent of company-owned stores.