Starbucks holiday cups: Here's a look at this year's designs

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
5
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Freeze Warning
from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Starbucks holiday cups: Here's a look at this year's designs

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Holidays
FOX 13 Seattle

Starbucks shareholders approve labor practice assessment

Starbucks shareholders vote to approve a third-party assessment of how the company treats their workers.

SEATTLE - 'Tis the season! The holidays have kicked off at Starbucks as the Seattle-based coffee chain revealed this year's holiday cup designs. 

On Wednesday, the company announced its cup collection is a mix of "holiday red and Starbucks greens and a mood-boosting magenta, each one accented with sparkles for a bit of magic."

The cups will be available at stores starting Thursday, Nov. 2.

>> Starbucks to overhaul iconic cup, citing sustainability and concerns for the environment

"When we were looking at trends when designing this year’s holiday, we kept seeing bright, bold, uplifting colors,’" said Kristy Cameron, creative director at Starbucks. "We found that magenta alongside the holiday reds and greens lifts the traditional holiday colors and makes the red look even brighter." 

Image 1 of 5

2023 Starbucks Holiday Cup: Peppermint Swirl (Starbucks)

The 2023 cups were designed by Bridget Shilling. There's Party Plaid, Peppermint Swirl, Ribbon Spool, Bauble Wrap and Frosted Bauble for cold drinks. 

"Starbucks red cups are like little wrapped gifts for our partners and customers," Cameron said. "My hope is that they feel excitement and joy when they see the cups, and that they want to share them with family and friends." Each cup features a gift tag to write notes or share a seasonal sentiment.  

>> Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte turns 20, beloved by millions and despised by some

Also on Thursday, customers can start ordering Starbucks holiday drinks, which include the favorite Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmlik Latte and Chestnut Praline Latte. This year's new drinks are the Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte and Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai. 