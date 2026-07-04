'Star Spangled Snellville' draws packed crowd for fireworks

The Brief Dozens of community members gathered at Snellville's Towne Green to celebrate America's 250th birthday. The annual family-friendly festival featured live music, food, activities for children and a concluding fireworks display. Despite experiencing light rain and thunder, attendees remained at the event to enjoy the festivities.



Community members gathered at Snellville's Towne Green to celebrate America's 250th birthday at the annual "Star Spangled Snellville" event.

The free, family-friendly celebration brought out people of all ages despite encountering some wet weather.

What we know:

The event featured festival foods, live music, inflatables, bubbles and a train for children. Experience Snellville Tourism and Trade organizes the celebration each year, and this year marked its 17th year running.

Organizers stated they wanted this specific Fourth of July to feel extra special. Although the event experienced some light rain and thunder, attendees brought blankets and wagons to stay for the duration of the festivities. The celebration officially wrapped up with a fireworks display lighting up the sky.

What we don't know:

Organizers have not yet detailed specific plans or changes for how they hope to expand the festival in the coming years. Officials did not release an exact attendance count for how many dozens of people came out to the community green.