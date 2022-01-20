Stage hit 'Tootsie' arrives in Atlanta after long delay

First, it was one of the biggest box office hits of 1982, then it was one of the biggest Broadway hits of 2019. Now, "Tootsie" is finally coming to Atlanta, following a long delay due to the pandemic.

The national tour of the Broadway hit "Tootsie" takes over the Fox Theatre stage Tuesday, Jan. 25 through Sunday, Jan. 30 for eight performances as part of Broadway in Atlanta’s 40th anniversary season. The musical was originally scheduled for an Atlanta engagement back in late 2020, but was pushed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic; Fox Theatre and Broadway in Atlanta staffers say while proof of vaccination is not currently required to attend "Tootsie," masks are required for all guests while inside the theater.

Chances are you’ve seen the acclaimed 1982 film version of "Tootsie," which starred Dustin Hoffman and won an Oscar for Jessica Lange — but in case you haven’t, the story revolves around struggling actor Michael Dorsey, so desperate for work that he takes on the persona of a woman named Dorothy Michaels to get a role. Following Hoffman in the film and the Tony Award-winning Santino Fontana in the original Broadway production, actor Drew Becker steps into Michael's shoes and Dorothy’s heels for the national tour.

We recently caught up with Becker ahead of the Atlanta stop, chatting about the challenges of touring during the pandemic and the experience of bringing laughter to audiences across the country. Click the video player in this article to check out our interview — and click here for information on Tootsie at the Fox Theatre!

