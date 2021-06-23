St. Pete bartender goes viral after using fake receipt to rescue woman from being harassed

A local bartender has gained internet fame after he came to the rescue of a woman being harassed by another customer.

Twitter user Trinity Allie was with her friend at No Vacancy in St. Pete on June 13 when the man approached them.

That's when bartender Max Gutierrez handed her a note disguised as a receipt, instructing her to move her ponytail to her opposite shoulder if she was in trouble.

The note read, "If this guy is bothering you, put your ponytail on your other shoulder and I will have him removed, he’s giving me the creeps."

Allie said after she moved her ponytail to the other side, the bartender told the man to stop harassing the two women and then kicked the customer out.

Once the man was gone, Allie took a photo of Gutierrez with the note and posted it on Twitter, where the photo quickly went viral, garnering more than 218,000 likes.

