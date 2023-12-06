Spotting signs of mysterious dog respiratory illness

For a couple of months, veterinarian John Younker, medical director of Common Companion Vet Co., has been seeing a jump in the number of dogs coming into his Atlanta practice with respiratory infections.

"Luckily, none of the dogs have been seriously ill," says Younker. "But we have observed that they seem to be, that the cases seem to go on a little bit longer."

And across the U.S., in more than a dozen states, including Georgia and Florida, hundreds of dogs have been sickened by a fast-moving respiratory illness that resembles "kennel cough" but is less likely to respond to treatment, and more likely to progress to pneumonia.

Dr. Younker insists, right now, there's no need to panic.

"We're not seeing an epidemic of canine infectious respiratory disease. We see this all the time, all year round, with natural ebbs and flows," says Younker.

The veterinarian says this outbreak could be a surge in kennel cough, or -- as some experts think -- something new.

Researchers at the University of New Hampshire's Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, studying samples from dozens of sickened dogs, believe a new bacterial infection may be to blame.

Symptoms to watch for include coughing, sneezing, labored breathing, nose or eye discharge, lethargy and a decreased appetite.

"Sometimes, in dogs, it can be one virus, it can be two viruses or even a mixture of virus and bacteria that can be going on. And they all have similar symptoms," says Younker.

To protect your dog, Younker says, make sure he or she is fully vaccinated, especially for respiratory diseases, like kennel cough and canine influenza, and watch for a change in your dog's behavior.

Look for a change in your dog's respiratory rate.

"What does the dog look like when they're just lying there? Are they breathing at the speed of someone who's exercising or are they breathing at a nice, slow, gentle speed like a dog when they're at rest?" said Younker.

He goes on to say if you notice that your dog is having difficulty breathing doing basic activities, you need to go see your veterinarian.