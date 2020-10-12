"Spirits" go virtual for Oakland Cemetery Halloween tours

One of Metro Atlanta’s most popular Halloween events won't be happening in person this year – but don’t worry, it turns out the “residents” at Historic Oakland Cemetery enjoy telling their stories no matter the format!

Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year’s Capturing the Spirit of Oakland Tours at Historic Oakland Cemetery won’t physically be taking place – but cemetery staffers have created a virtual experience available to those interested in taking in some history instead of hauntings. The annual Halloween-season tour features actors bringing to life the stories of those who eternally rest in the famed cemetery – and the virtual version will feature the same thing. Those interested may purchase the experience online, and then stream the video from the safety and comfort of their very own home.

The story of the cemetery stretches back to 1850, when city leaders bought six acres to be used as a public burial ground; by 1867, it had grown to nearly 50 acres, and was named Oakland Cemetery shortly thereafter. Some of our area’s most notable residents have been laid to rest there, including golfer Bobby Jones, National PTA co-founder Selena Sloan Butler, Morris Brown College founder Bishop Wesley John Gaines, and writer Margaret Mitchell.

The Halloween-time tours have sold out every year since 2008 – which means a virtual event gives even more people a chance to experience the popular event. For more information on the experience, click here.