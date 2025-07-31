Spilling the secrets of metro Atlanta’s 'hidden' winery

The Brief Sandy Springs Boutique Winery is a working winery and tasting room located within home brew supply store Beer & Wine Craft. Owned and operated by Shanie Mattox, Sandy Springs Boutique Winery offers customers the chance to learn the basics of winemaking before making their own. The space also hosts regular workshops and special events, including a Design Your Own Moscato Workshop held earlier this month.



When you think of Georgia wineries, you probably think of the sprawling vineyards up near Dahlonega, Helen, Ellijay, and other North Georgia communities.

So, it might surprise you that tucked away in the heart of busy Sandy Springs — in fact, just a block south of City Springs — is a small-batch winery just waiting to share its secrets.

We’re talking about Sandy Springs Boutique Winery, a working winery and tasting room located within home brew supply store Beer & Wine Craft (203 Hilderbrand Drive). Currently owned and operated by Shanie Mattox, Sandy Springs Boutique Winery offers customers the chance to learn the basics of winemaking before making their own, 30 bottles at a time. No, you don’t need to grow (or stomp on!) grapes; Mattox says the process begins when she and her team provide varietal and blended premium-quality grape juice, which comes from some of the world’s top wine regions. And yes, it takes some time (you know the saying: "Aging like a fine wine…"), but Mattox says she and her team will be there every step of the way, until your wine is ready to take home and serve.

For those who’d rather just enjoy the wine, Mattox says Sandy Springs Boutique Winery is always open to people who want to stop in for a tasting, serving up special blends made in-house. The space also hosts regular workshops and special events, like the Design Your Own Moscato Workshop held earlier this month! And, of course, the retail side offers all the supplies you need to craft your own wine, beer, mead, and cider at home.

Current store hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays — and evening appointments are available. For more information on visiting Sandy Springs Boutique Winery, click here.