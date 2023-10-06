Speed cameras activated on Ashford Dunwoody Road in Brookhaven

Brookhaven police are cracking down on speeders around school zones.

Friday morning, they're launching speed cameras on Ashford Dunwoody Road.

The speed cameras first went up in September, but police were only issuing warnings then. Now, the Redspeed automated camera will be active during school days from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. On Wednesdays, it will be active from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. and they'll also be active every afternoon from 2:30 to 4.

The speed limit is 25 miles per hour, but the cameras won't trigger unless you are driving 36 miles per hour or faster.

Even when school isn't in, the cameras will trigger for drivers going higher than 50 miles per her on the street.

Police say the cameras won't just be used for traffic violations, they'll also help officers find people who are guilty of other crimes. The cameras are integrated into Brookhaven's license plate reader platform, helping officers identify wanted people or sex offenders.

A Brookhaven police officer will review all citations before they are given.

A first violation is a $80 fine. It's $130 if you are caught again.