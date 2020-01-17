Special surprise: Son comes home early from deployment, surprises mother

It was a surprise that made her wait, worth it.

A school resource officer held her son in her arms for the first time in two years, after he returns home from deployment.

It was an exciting day at Atlanta's Therrell High School.

L.J. Williamson thought she was attending the average school pep rally but then her son, U.S. Specialist Shakir Aquil walked out.

Specialist Aquill has been deployed in South Korea for two years.

His mom who is an Atlanta Public Schools police officer thought he was coming home next Wednesday, so this was definitely a surprise.

Aquill will be home in Atlanta for 21 days and then he's off to Fort Lewis in Washington.

But while he's here, the first thing Aquil plans to do is cook lobster tails for his mom.