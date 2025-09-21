‘Special Friends Day’ at North Georgia State Fair

Image 1 of 4 ▼ North Georgia Fair hosts "Special Friends Day" (FOX 5)

The North Georgia State Fair is underway at Jim Miller Park, drawing more than 350,000 people each year. But this weekend, a smaller group had the entire fair to themselves.

For a few hours, the fairgrounds were reserved exclusively for children and young adults with special needs and their families. The annual event, known as "Special Friends Day," gives guests a chance to enjoy the rides, food and games without the long lines, loud crowds or overwhelming atmosphere.

Superior Plumbing started the VIP event about five years ago, and this year welcomed about 550 guests.

"It’s giving back to the community," said Jay Cunningham, owner of Superior Plumbing. "It’s a special group. They don’t often get to be in situations where the focus is on them, and they get to ride the rides with no lines and no waiting."

Cunningham said the joy goes beyond the children.

"The parents get to see their kids have fun. It’s just the perfect scenario."

Parents said the experience allows their children to enjoy the fair in a way that wouldn’t otherwise be possible.

"It’s not the hassle of the lines, the crowd, and I feel safe with him here," said Lynn Smith, who attended with her son Matthew Townsend. "We just have a wonderful time."

"He enjoys the rides, he enjoys being here, so this gives him the opportunity to participate without the fear of too much noise, too much stimulus and possible seizures," said Iliana Guzman, attending with her son Antonio.

Families left grateful for the chance to make memories.

"We love that the park was closed off for our special needs kids to come here and have a great day," said Curtis Fleming. "We’re very thankful and grateful because these kids are having a great time."