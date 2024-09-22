Special Friends Day at North Georgia Fair gives special individuals chance to enjoy fair

Games, fair food, and plenty of exhilarating rides.

It's all part of the excitement of the North Georgia State Fair at Jim Miller Park in Cobb County. Every year the fair attracts more than 360,000 people.

For some people, the bright lights, crowds and screams of joy... or fear... can be overwhelming.

"It's difficult to bring him on a normal day," said Lynn Smith who was there with her son Matthew Townsend.

So for a few hours Sunday, the park was open only to children with special needs.

A little quieter. Not so crowded.

"Special Friends Day" is sponsored by Superior Plumbing.

"500 kids were able to come before the fair opened. All the rides were open. No lines. Great to see them have such a good time," said Jay Cunningham, owner of Superior Plumbing.

"It's so cool they get this experience this outside of the crowds," said Smith.

Matthew Townsend couldn't get enough of the rides.

"He loves the rides the best. He loves spinning in circles, the loud music, so the Himalaya is his number one favorite," said Lynn Smith, Matthew's mom.

The Georgia Mountain Lift was Adrian Oshobu's favorite. From the sky he could see the entire fair.

"Special for Adrian, for all kids with special disabilities," said Diana Oshobu who was there with her son, Adrian.

"We want to give back to the community and give to the special needs community which we've been a consistent part of for 20 years. It's a big part of what we do," said Cunningham.

If know someone who would want to take part in Special Friends Day at the fair or other programs for special needs community, got to SuperiorPlumbing.com and sign up for the Superior Plumbing Kids Club.