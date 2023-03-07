Spanish and Latin American flavors dominate Casa Robles menu

We’re big fans of celebrating Taco Tuesday here at Good Day Atlanta — but thanks to a hot new restaurant in Roswell, we can do one better: Taco and Tapas Tuesday!

Casa Robles Tapas & Tacos just opened in downtown Roswell last May and comes from the team at RO Hospitality, already well-known in Metro Atlanta for top restaurants Table & Main and Osteria Mattone. As the name suggests, the group’s third restaurant concept is built around traditional Spanish tapas (shareable small plates) and Latin American cuisine; chef Laura Orellana was born in El Salvador and trained in Spain, and says the goal of the Casa Robles menu was to honor the flavors of both countries.

So, what’s on the menu? Tacos are served on homemade tortillas and include Chicken Tinga and Cochinita Birria (Yucatán-style pork), and tapas choices include bacon-wrapped dates, empanadas, and stuffed pequillo peppers (with braised short rib!). There are also large plates and desserts featured in-house, along with cocktails, wine, and sangria.

Casa Robles is located at 45 Oak Street in Roswell, and regular hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on the restaurant and to peek at the menu, click here.

Back in January, we featured Roswell Restaurant Weeks on Good Day Atlanta and chatted with RO Hospitality’s Daniel Pernice about Casa Robles Tapas & Tacos — and he made it sound so amazing, we just had to book a morning to try the food out for ourselves. Click the video player in this article to check out our long-awaited visit!