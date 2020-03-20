Southwest Georgia hard-hit as virus cases and deaths rise

Cases of the new coronavirus in Georgia jumped higher Friday as the state’s death toll rose to 14 and at least two communities ordered residents to lock down for all but essential trips.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped to 485 on Friday evening, up from the 287 cases the state was reporting Thursday at noon. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new virus strain.

Metro Atlanta counties had the largest overall numbers of cases, but the largest number of cases per capita are in Bartow County northwest of Atlanta followed by Dougherty and Lee counties in southwest Georgia.

Statistic show the virus is having an outsized impact on Dougherty County and its main city of Albany. Of the deaths, the Department of Public Health said six are in Dougherty County, while two apiece are in Fulton and Cobb counties, and one apiece are in Early, Fayette, Floyd and Gwinnett counties.

The death total was up from 10 on Thursday.

Of Georgians who died, the average age was just over 66, with the oldest being 85 and the youngest 42, according the state Department of Public Health. At least 10 had underlying health conditions.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe complications such as pneumonia. The vast majority recover.

Although Gov. Brian Kemp has said he won’t order restaurants and other businesses to close, officials in Dougherty County and Athens-Clarke County are ordering residents to stay home unless they’re going to work, buying food, seeking medical care or exercising.

“Drastic measures must be taken to decelerate the spread of COVID-19,” Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said at a news conference in Dougherty County, which had 44 cases late Friday. “We anticipate the results of the more than 1,000 tests we have conducted will confirm we have hundreds of people in Dougherty County with the virus.”

Latest statistics also showed the virus is spreading across southwest Georgia from Albany. Officials there have said infections were initially spread at two large funerals. Nine other counties in southwest Georgia now have cases, and most of them have confirmed infection rates more than double the state’s average, on a per capita basis. Many counties have such small populations that one infection puts them above the state per-capita rate.

Albany-area officials said the state is sending out a team of epidemiologists and seeking a living facility to buy for quarantine purposes. Federal officials earlier bought a former hotel in Marietta as a quarantine site for people who aren’t sick enough to be hospitalized, and the state opened a site in Hard Labor Creek State Park and is building a second one at a public safety training facility near Forsyth.

Officials at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany said they will call on other physicians who normally don’t work in the hospital or handle respiratory diseases to help out. They also appealed for supplies like masks, saying some were trickling in from the community.

In Bartow County, with 54 confirmed cases, County Administrator Peter Olson said officials are working to implement an emergency ordinance restricting gatherings.

“We’ve got some bars and restaurants apparently still trying to promote gatherings, and those things are just unwise,” Olson said.

At least two Georgia cities imposed nighttime curfews for all residents. Atlanta and multiple suburbs have banned in-restaurant dining, limiting eateries to takeout and delivery service, as well as closing bars, theaters, bowling alleys and other gathering places. Tybee Island banned visitors to beaches, as well as the open consumption of alcohol.

State Insurance Commissioner John King on Friday banned health insurers from canceling policies because of missed payments until further notice, and banned property insurers from canceling business policies, including those that cover lost income, for 60 days.

Kemp on Friday issued two executive orders aimed at combating the virus. One eases state regulations, including those on pharmacists and medical providers. The other transfers $19.5 million from the governor’s emergency fund to help fight the virus.

Georgia has opened at least 13 drive-thru locations for virus testing and plans more. Kemp says priority for tests is being given to those at highest risk — the elderly, people who already have chronic illnesses, those in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities and first responders such as paramedics.

