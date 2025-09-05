Southwest Atlanta residents frustrated over unpaved streets

The Brief Southwest Atlanta residents who live on two gravel streets say the city of has failed them. About 20 homeowners have met with city leaders and asked for years to get Ewing and Roswell Streets paved. The residents say their cars and tires are in disrepair and the mail carrier and Amazon trucks get stuck after years of unfulfilled promises from the city.



About 20 Atlanta homeowners say sometimes they feel like they are living in a Third World country when they are trying to get home.

They say not only are their cars and tires getting beat up, but they say the mail carrier, Amazon delivery trucks and even MARTA mobility vehicles are getting stuck in the huge potholes that exist on two unpaved streets in southwest Atlanta.

What they're saying:

Homeowners tell us they have grown weary of these gravel roads here at Ewing and Roswell Streets and believe they are downright dangerous.

Taunya Priester and her elderly mother say they have been dealing with this sub par situation for almost 20 years.

"It's extremely hard for us to get out day in and day out. UPS trucks get stuck, MARTA mobility, which my mother relies on on a daily basis, get stuck and they are to the point that they don't even want to calm down this street.," said Priester. "It's just ridiculous. It just seems like we live here and we pay taxes. We should be able to have some kind of ample infrastructure to drive in every day."

Residents say when it rains the situation gets worse. The city response has been to pour gravel on the streets.

Homeowners say sometimes they can't get to their mailboxes and there is no drainage.

"It's absolutely horrifying. My kids can't play on the street, can't walk on the street. It's hard driving in and out. I was told that it was going to be paved, however, their promises fell through," homeowner Micah Beverly explained.

What's next:

Homeowners say they have been to countless meetings with 11th district council member Marci Overstreet and ATL DOT commissioner Solomon Caviness, but nothing changes.

"We've had a meeting with the Watershed people because that's what the city claims that the problem is, as far as getting paved. It's going to cost $2-3 Million," Preister said.

Overstreet says she has done all that she can.

"I have taken the residence and constituents as far as I can as their district council member. It is time for ATL DOT and Watershed to do their part by helping these residents and doing what they promised." Overstreet said.

