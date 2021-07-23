Riverdale hospital searching for family of unknown patient

article

Update: Thanks to the community, the patient has been identified.

A Riverdale hospital is hoping someone can help them identify an unidentified patient who has been in its care for over a week.

Officials with the Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale, Georgia say the man arrived at its emergency department on July 14 after he was found in Fulton County.

Hospital staff and law enforcement are searching for anyone with information about the man and say he can't tell them who he is, where he lives, or if he has family that lives in the area.

Medical officials say the man is believed to be in his mid-50s to 60s, is around 5-feet-11-inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds. He has no discernible body markings or tattoos.

If you recognize the man, please call Southern Regional Emergency Services at 770-991-8199.

