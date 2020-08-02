South Georgia's Ware State Prison put on lockdown after violence

article

Two staff members and two inmates at a south Georgia prison were hurt during a disturbance that forced the facility into lockdown, the state Department of Corrections said.

Officials say the incident, that began just before 11 p.m. at Ware State Prison in Waycross, was under control.

While officials have not released many details about what led to the violence or the extent of the injuries of the individuals involved, police say at least two inmates were shot. None of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

Georgia State Patrol, the Ware County Sheriff’s Office and Waycross Police Department confirmed their agencies responded to an incident at the prison, but could not confirm any further details.

The situation is ongoing.

