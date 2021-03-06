South Georgia teen sells fishing lures from a vending machine

article

A South Georgia teenager made buying fishing lures and baits as easy as getting a soda from his high school cafeteria.

Maybe even easier.

Christopher Keshawn Horne, a 17-year-old Cook High School student, is a young entrepreneur. He and his family set up a vending machine to sell live fishing bait.

Horne sells live minnows and worms from a machine plugged in outside a gym in Adel. Horne launched the business Feb. 25 and had to restock his vending machine the next day, the Valdosta Daily Times reported.

Horne calls the business GA Boy Baits. Horne's family helped him operate the business during school hours.

Horne Sr. helps supply the bait for his son's business.

"We always tell our son we want him to have a career and not a job," the elder Christopher Horne said. "We don’t want him to feel like he is stuck at a job. We want him to know anybody can do anything and there is no limits, so long as you put in the work to get there."

From left, Christopher Horne, Candace Horne, Christopher Keshawn Horne. (Photo: Courtesy of Candace Horne)

The teen’s father said the vending machine was designed to keep the proper temperature for storing live bait. A local graphics company, Adel's own South Georgia Graphics, did design work for the machines’ exterior.

Candace Horne said the family was grateful the first vending machine's location was next to an ice-maker called "Icehouse," owned by Adel Mayor Buddy Dukes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

_____

