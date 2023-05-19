South Fulton official worries Rick Ross car show will cause "traffic nightmare"

Rapper Rick Ross says he still plans to hold his annual car show at his property in Fayetteville even though Fayette County denied him a permit for the event.

"Breaking news, breaking news. The Rick Ross car show June 3 goes on. It’s a private event on private property with VIPs, and you’re invited," Ross said on Instagram.

Councilmember Linda Pritchett represents District 7. She said she worries the show will draw huge crowds, perhaps thousands of drivers to her neighboring city of South Fulton.

"It’s a logistical nightmare," Pritchett said. "Anyone who wants to attend the event has to come through the city of South Fulton to get there."

Pritchett said all that traffic could overwhelm the intersection of Old National Highway and Highway-138 nearby and block businesses from their clients.

"For 12-plus hours you will have a constant flow of traffic, a saturated, constant flow of people," Pritchett said. "Cars parked illegally and parked in shopping centers where patrons cannot park."

Al Ransom, who manages Kolors Barbershop along Old National, said congestion was bad during last year’s event. The parking lot to his shop was blocked off. But, he said he would welcome the traffic this year as long as it’s orderly and brings in customers.

"I think it’ll be good for business," Ransom said. "I’m for it. If they figure out how to control the traffic and leave this area open for people park, it would be a good thing."

Dr. Gloria Boswell-Ransom, who lives in a subdivision near Ross’s property, said she’s ambivalent.

"If I can’t get into my home because traffic is blocked up, that’s an inconvenience to me," Boswell-Ransom said.

But she also believes the traffic is good for local businesses.

"It’s stimulating the economy. I want to see people prosper and thrive. I want him to just be courteous and a good citizen and a good neighbor."

Councilmember Pritchett doesn’t want Ross to cancel the event. But she wants him to discourage people who attend his show from parking along the side of the road or the parking lots of nearby businesses. And she encourages ross to consider booking the Wolf Creek Amphitheater if he holds the event next year.